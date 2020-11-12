Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up for action-thriller Ambulance

Michael Bay-Jake Gyllenhaal's project Ambulance is based on the original Danish film Ambulance (2005). (Photo: Instagram/michaelbay, jakegyllenhaal)

Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct his action-thriller, titled Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star.

The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the film is in the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys.

The feature is based on the original Danish film Ambulancen (2005) produced by Nordisk Film Productions. Chris Fedak penned the script for the Hollywood version.

No distribution deal has closed yet, but according to insiders Universal Pictures is finalising a deal to land distribution rights. Bay most recently directed the Netflix action picture 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, and is developing Sony’s Black 5. He is also producing the pandemic thriller Songbird.

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in another thriller The Guilty, which reunites him with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua, and the HBO series The Son, directed by Denis Villeneuve with whom the actor has previously worked in critically-acclaimed films like Prisoners and Enemy.

Produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak, Ambulance is expected to start shooting in January 2021.

