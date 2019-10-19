Michael B Jordan’s Without Remorse adds Brett Gelman to cast

Actor Brett Gelman, best known for shows such as Fleabag and Stranger Things, has boarded the cast of Michael B Jordan-starrer Without Remorse, a new film based on Tom Clancy’s character John Clark.

Jordan is taking on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy’s second most famous character after Jack Ryan.

Clark is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA. He has been described by his creator as “Ryan’s dark side” and “more inclined to take physical action than Jack is”. He was first introduced in the 1988 novel The Cardinal of the Kremlin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gelman will portray one of the villains in the film.

The cast also includes Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.

The story will follow Kelly who goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Stefano Sollima, best known for helming Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro-starrer Sicario: Day of the Soldado, is on board as the director.

Taylor Sheridan has penned the film’s script.

Jordan is also producing the project alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec.

The film will start shooting later this month. It has a release date of September 18, 2020.