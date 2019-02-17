Michael B Jordan wants to play this version of Superman

Black Panther and Creed 2 actor Michael B Jordan has finally responded to Superman rumours. While speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Jordan said while there is an upside to play such an iconic character, his interpretation of the character would inevitably be compared to earlier versions of Henry Cavill, Brandon Routh and Christopher Reeve.

For this reason, Jordan says he would rather take up the role of Calvin Ellis.

“It’s tough. I hate being a businessman and understanding both sides of the situation. There is a huge upside to it, but being under that microscope, being picked apart and compared to so many different versions of Superman… I would rather do something original. I’ll be Calvin Ellis,” he told Oprah.

Calvin Ellis, for those who do not know, is a black Superman outside the primary DC continuity (also called the DC Universe). Like Clarke Kent, he is originally a Kryptonian and was sent to earth to escape Krypton’s destruction.

He was then raised by an American couple as their son. But he differs from Clarke Kent in that he is also the president of the United States, while Clarke is a journalist with the fictional newspaper Daily Planet.

The character, which made its debut in 2009, was based on the then US president Barack Obama, the writer Grant Morrison confirmed.

The rumours of Jordan’s casting as Superman first cropped up after a report in Deadline in September last year. According to the publication, Warner Bros was mulling over the possibility and Cavill’s exit was almost confirmed. Till now, Cavill is not officially out as Superman.