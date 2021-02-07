Michael B Jordan shares touching post for Chadwick Boseman’s record SAG nominations

"4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie," Michael B Jordan wrote. (Photo: Michael B Jordan/Instagram)

Michael B Jordan, the Black Panther co-star of late Chadwick Boseman, shared a tribute post for the actor in praise of his skills. Boseman clinched four Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nominations posthumously for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Jordan shared stills of Boseman on his Instagram page, and captioned the post, “4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie. 🙌🏾🙏🏾💐.”

Chadwick, who played the titular role of T’Challa or Black Panther in the MCU movie, died on August 28, 2020 after a four-year long battle with colon cancer. He was 42. His condition was not known to the public or even his close friends.

Boseman was also known for playing Jackie Robinson in 42, an American soldier called Norman in Da 5 Bloods, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get on Up, and so on.

Michael B Jordan played the role of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, the film’s main villain who wanted to dethrone Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.