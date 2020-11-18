Michael B Jordan named Sexiest Man Alive 2020

Michael B Jordan has been named as the Sexiest Man Alive 2020. (Photo: Michael B Jordan/Instagram)

Michael B Jordan has been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2020 by People magazine.

The Creed actor graces the cover of the latest issue of the magazine. On getting the honour, he told the publication, “It’s a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

He was also recently included in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Michael B Jordan won over critics with his work in films like Fruitvale Station and Just Mercy. He became a global star with his performance in the 2018 MCU film Black Panther, where he played the antagonist Erik Killmonger.

Michael will next be seen in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse where he plays John Clark, a US Navy Seal. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd