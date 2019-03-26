Michael B Jordan to star in a movie on Methuselah

Actor Michael B Jordon is set to lead the cast of Warner Bros’ upcoming Methuselah movie.

The Creed star will also be serving as the producer on the project, reported Variety.

The studio has been working on the film for many years with Will Smith and Tom Cruise interested in the project.

Zach Dean wrote an early script after coming on board in 2014. The latest draft is written by Tony Gilroy.

The story centres on the longest-living figure in the Bible, Methuselah, who is the son of Enoch.

Jordan is also set to star in and produce the Denzel Washington-directed memoir Journal for Jordan and is currently busy with the pre-production on the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse.