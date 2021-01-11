Michael B Jordan makes his relationship with Lori Harvey official

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey were earlier photographed together during the holiday season and around Thanksgiving last year. (Photo: Michael B Jordan/Instagram and Lori Harvey/Instagram)

Actor Michael B Jordan on Monday took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with Lori Harvey. While Michael shared two photos of himself and Lori on his Instagram profile, Lori posted a photo with a heart emoji.

Michael and Lori were earlier photographed together during the holiday season and around Thanksgiving last year.

Lori Harvey is an actor and daughter of comedian Steve Harvey.

Michael B Jordan became a household name after he played the villainous role of Erik Killmonger in 2018’s Black Panther. His performance and character received universal acclaim, and many hailed Killmonger as one of MCU’s best bad guys.

In the Creed franchise, an offshoot of the Rocky film series, Jordan plays the role of Adonis “Donnie” Creed.

Michael B Jordan was last seen in legal drama Just Mercy, in which he played the role of lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson.