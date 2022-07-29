MGM developing Creed spin-off Drago

July 29, 2022 1:03:18 pm
Hollywood studio MGM is working on Drago, a spin-off to boxing drama movie Creed. According to Variety, the studio has hired Robert Lawton to write the screenplay. Drago will focus on Dolph Lundgren’s Russian boxer of the same name, which he portrayed in 1985’s Rocky IV, as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), who debuted in Creed II.
Creed series, led by Michael B Jordan, is itself a spin-off to Sylvester Stallone‘s iconic Rocky franchise. Lawton earlier penned a spec script Becoming Rocky, about the making of the first Rocky film. Though the studio didn’t move ahead with his film idea, it appointed Lawton to build out a backstory about Drago.
“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I’m approaching it as an enormous fan of the Rocky franchise, who happens to be a screenwriter,” Lawton said.
The studio has kept the exact plot details under wraps.
Subscriber Only Stories
MGM is currently prepping for the release of Creed III, which will bring back Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, who was the nemesis-turned-friend of Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the original franchise.
Creed III, which will mark Jordan’s directorial debut, will release on November 23.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Latest News
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar recalls his struggle before he landed Bhide’s role: ‘I left my job…’
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva to release on Prime Video on Aug
When Varun Dhawan was scolded by his father David Dhawan in front of the entire crew: ‘Naazuk bachche ko lag gayi’
Kentucky floods kill at least 8, more deaths expected, governor says
Kochi: Vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran surrenders before police
Assam appoints new NRC coordinator as Hitesh Dev Sharma retires on July 31
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Son hacks teacher to death over ‘property dispute’ in Punjab’s Moga
iQOO 9T to launch soon: Everything we know so far
Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 crore while taking loan to buy property in London
Gautam Adani’s NBFC plans IPO as soon as 2024
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts