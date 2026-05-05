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Met Gala 2026: Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn red carpet into their personal runway
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner dominate Met Gala 2026 with striking, art-inspired looks, turning the red carpet into a showcase of bold silhouettes, couture and global star power.
Met Gala 2026: The Kardashian-Jenner sisters turned the Met Gala 2026 into their personal runway, each bringing a distinct interpretation of this year’s “Costume Art” theme. Over the years, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have become have become regulars at fashion’s biggest night.
What Kim Kardashian wore at Met Gala 2026
Kim Kardashian, who made her Met Gala debut in 2013, returned this year with one of the evening’s most talked-about looks. She stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural bronze breastplate paired with an open skirt. The ensemble was created in collaboration with artist Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem Creative, drawing inspiration from a 1960s body mold. Known for consistently pushing red carpet boundaries, Kardashian added a fresh element to her look with blonde hair styled by Chris Appleton. She chose to walk solo this year, keeping the focus entirely on the outfit.
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ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut brings a 19th-century Indian legend to life via Manish Malhotra creation
Kylie Jenner’s look at Met Gala 2026
Kylie Jenner, who first attended the event in 2016, continued her streak of high-fashion appearances with a look that balanced her signature glamour with a more conceptual edge. She wore a Schiaparelli gown featuring a nude corset-style bodice with sculptural detailing, paired with a softly draped cream skirt that added movement and contrast. The silhouette stayed true to her preference for body-contouring designs. Bleached brows and a single curled strand of hair gave the look a polished finish.
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Kendall Jenner’s look at Met Gala 2026
Kendall Jenner, who has been attending the Met Gala since 2014, opted for a more understated yet equally impactful ensemble. She appeared in a bone-white gown from Gap Studio that featured a relaxed, slightly distressed silhouette. The floor-length design included an asymmetrical cut, revealing a sculpted leather bra underneath—subtly echoing the body-focused theme seen across the night. With a long train trailing behind her, Kendall’s look combined minimalism with a strong visual statement.
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Met Gala 2026
The Met Gala 2026 once again brought together some of the biggest names from across the global entertainment and fashion industries. Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Campbell were among those in attendance.
While Priyanka Chopra, a regular at the Met Gala, skipped this year’s edition, Indian names including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and Ananya Birla were among those who attended the event.
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