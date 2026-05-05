Met Gala 2026: Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn red carpet into their personal runway

Met Gala 2026: The Kardashian-Jenner sisters turned the Met Gala 2026 into their personal runway, each bringing a distinct interpretation of this year’s “Costume Art” theme. Over the years, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have become have become regulars at fashion’s biggest night.

What Kim Kardashian wore at Met Gala 2026

Kim Kardashian, who made her Met Gala debut in 2013, returned this year with one of the evening’s most talked-about looks. She stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural bronze breastplate paired with an open skirt. The ensemble was created in collaboration with artist Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem Creative, drawing inspiration from a 1960s body mold. Known for consistently pushing red carpet boundaries, Kardashian added a fresh element to her look with blonde hair styled by Chris Appleton. She chose to walk solo this year, keeping the focus entirely on the outfit.