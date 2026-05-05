Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and all the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The Met Gala 2026, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, unfolded around the theme ‘Costume Art,’ with a dress code centred on ‘Fashion Is Art’ on Monday, May 5 (IST). As one of the most celebrated nights in global fashion, the event once again brought together leading names from entertainment, music and fashion, with each celebrity interpreting the idea of the body as a canvas through couture.

ALSO READ: From Karan Johar’s debut to Isha Ambani’s sari: How Indian celebrities stole the show at Met Gala 2026

Accompanied by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z, Beyonce, also serving as a co-chair this year, made a dramatic entrance in a crystal-covered gown crafted to mimic the structure of a human skeleton, paired with a coordinating headpiece that amplified the theme.

The design came from Olivier Rousteing, known for his bold and visually striking creations. Elevating the ensemble further, she added a statement faux fur coat, while a diamond necklace and matching earrings brought an added layer of glamour to the overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Rihanna

Rihanna brought high-impact glamour to the Met Gala 2026 in a shimmering silver Maison Margiela look by Glenn Martens. The outfit featured a crystal-encrusted bodice paired with a sculptural, cocoon-like structure and a sleek, fitted skirt. She kept accessories minimal, letting the metallic textures and bejewelled finish take centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, who has been busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, brought a regal touch to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. She wore a strapless Michael Kors ball gown featuring a deep neckline, with hand-painted detailing by artist Peter McGough to align with the ‘Costume Art’ theme. She completed the look with a Bvlgari choker and stud earrings, styling her hair in a neat bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Emily Blunt made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026, pairing a structured black corset top and tailored slacks by Ashi Studio with an extraordinary jewellery piece. She wore a rare Mikimoto body necklace valued at around $500,000, crafted with thousands of Akoya pearls. The design featured a statement collar set with a 21.85-carat pear-shaped morganite, surrounded by nearly 46 carats of diamonds, making it the standout element of her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry brought a futuristic, concept-driven look to the Met Gala 2026 in a white strapless gown by Stella McCartney, crafted from repurposed Italian duchess satin. The outfit featured a flowing cape and matching gloves. She completed the look with a striking white-and-silver headpiece by Miodrag Guberinic, designed to explore themes of identity, perception and the blurred line between reality and illusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Madonna

Madonna delivered one of the most theatrical moments at the Met Gala 2026 in a custom Saint Laurent look inspired by surrealist artist Leonora Carrington. She arrived with multiple attendants carrying her sheer violet cape, adding to the dramatic entrance. The outfit featured a black satin and lace slip dress layered with a translucent organza cape. Completing the look was an elaborate headpiece shaped like a ship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attended the Met Gala 2026 alongside her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Serving as a co-chair for the evening, she wore a custom Chanel ensemble designed by Matthieu Blazy. The look featured a shimmering finish with fur detailing, drawing inspiration from the glamour of Moulin Rouge. Her daughter accompanied her as her plus-one, wearing a voluminous Dior gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Blake Lively

Blake Lively made a notable return to the Met Gala 2026 after a three-year break, marking her first appearance since 2022. The outing came shortly after reports that her legal dispute with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni had reached a settlement. She wore a custom Versace ensemble featuring a fitted bodice and a flowing train in soft pastel shades. The look, based on a vintage Versace design, was updated with an extended train for the event. She also carried a custom Judith Leiber piece featuring artwork by her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum stayed true to her flair for dramatic fashion at the Met Gala 2026, delivering one of the evening’s most striking looks. Embracing the ‘Costume Art’ theme, she appeared in a custom creation by Mike Marino that transformed her into a statue-like figure. The outfit featured a sculpted, stone-textured finish that mimicked carved marble, extending across both her gown and face, creating the illusion of a living artwork brought to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, a Met Gala regular since her debut in 2013, once again drew attention with a bold, sculptural look. She wore a bronze-toned breastplate teamed with an open skirt, created alongside artist Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem Creative, and inspired by a 1960s body cast. Staying true to her experimental red carpet style, she switched to blonde hair styled by Chris Appleton and arrived solo, letting the outfit take centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber embraced the sculptural trend at the Met Gala 2026 with a striking Saint Laurent look. She wore a 24-carat gold-moulded bodice paired with a flowing silk chiffon skirt and an extended lavallière detail. The ensemble was completed with metallic leather Babylone sandals, adding a polished finish to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne made an early appearance on the Met Gala 2026 red carpet in a striking black gown. From the front, the sleeveless, high-neck design with velvet detailing gave a more covered, structured look. However, the back revealed a dramatic sheer panel adorned with intricate black beadwork arranged in a feather-like pattern that extended down the spine and into a flowing train. She styled her hair in a sleek updo and paired the look with deep-toned nails, adding to the overall dark, gothic-inspired aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@themetgalaofficial)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid brought a soft, romantic touch to the Met Gala 2026 in a custom sheer Miu Miu gown. The outfit featured delicate floral embroidery, crystal detailing and patchwork elements that aligned with the body-focused theme of the evening. She completed the look with loose, flowing waves styled by Dimitris Giannetos—dubbed “Miu Miu waves”—created using layered hair extensions to add natural volume and dimension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter wore a custom Dior creation by Jonathan Anderson. Her look paid tribute to the 1954 film Sabrina, featuring a sheer tulle dress wrapped in rhinestone-studded filmstrip motifs showcasing scenes from the movie. She paired the outfit with a statement headpiece that also incorporated imagery from the film, while her soft, Old Hollywood-inspired curls completed the vintage-inspired aesthetic.