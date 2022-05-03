Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively makes Ryan Reynolds’ jaw drop, Natasha Poonawalla looks like an Eternals character

Boundaries were pushed, as usual, at the annual Met Gala, held in New York City on Tuesday morning India time. The red carpet featured the likes of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Jared Leto, and several others. Simone Ashley and Natasha Poonawalla brought the desi flavour to the haute couture event.

The theme for this this year’s gala was ‘gilded glamour’, inspired by the Gilded Age, a term coined by Mark Twain. It lasted from 1870 to 1890. Last year’s theme was American independence, and the theme for 2020’s gala was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Here are some highlights from the event:

Kim Kardashian wore the same dress that Marilyn Monroe had donned when she sang Happy Birthday Mr President for John F Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian told Vogue that she lost over seven kgs over three weeks to fit into the dress. “The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” Kim recalled. “I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley arrived at the gala wearing Moschino. She was joined by her co-stars from the hit Netflix show Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan and Regé-Jean Page. Ashley was also a member of the Sex Education cast before she broke out with the second season of Bridgerton.

Former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Joe Jonas, wore Louis Vuitton. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. Pictures of the couple showed both Turner and Jonas cradling her baby bump.

Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and the executive director of the company, wore a Sabyasachi sari paired with a hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier. The designer wrote in an Instagram post that Natasha’s goal was to interpret the theme through an Indian gaze. The post read, “Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who co-chaired the event with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, made a jaw-dropping appearance at the gala. Lively wore an Atelier Versace ensemble, and as she walked the steps, assistants untied her bow to reveal a bright blue-green train. Her rose gold gloves turned blue as well. The look is meant to be a tribute to New York’s Statue of Liberty, and it certainly left Reynolds impressed. Pictures of the actor reacting in shock to the transformation were quickly shared online.