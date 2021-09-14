Met Gala 2021: Latecomer Rihanna steals the show, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck serve PDA

Met Gala was truly an extravaganza, as celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner among others, and left all stunned with their dazzling and unique outfits.

Here are the best moments from Met Gala 2021.

Latecomer Rihanna

Rihanna with A$AP Rocky. (Photo: Reuters) Rihanna with A$AP Rocky. (Photo: Reuters)

Rihanna was so fashionably late to the event that her fans began to worry if she would show up at all. When she finally did, her appearance became the main subject of discussion on social media. A couple of minutes after Rihanna arrived, A$AP Rocky joined her. The two, who are rumoured to be dating, appeared to have made their relationship official as they posed together. Photos of them in their unusual outfits went viral on the internet and even became fodder for memes.

Dan Levy makes a statement

Dan Levy made statement with his outfit. (Photo: Reuters) Dan Levy made statement with his outfit. (Photo: Reuters)

Canadian actor and co-creator of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy made a powerful statement at the Met Gala with his outfit. Levy, who played the role of David in the popular series, worked with the designers to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Justin and Hailey

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were truly couple goals at Met Gala. (Photo: Reuters)

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey turned heads at the Met Gala red carpet, as they both twinned in black. Their chemistry crackled as usual as they engaged in light PDA and posed for photographs together.

Here’s another photo of Justin and Hailey. (Photo: Reuters) Here’s another photo of Justin and Hailey. (Photo: Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance

Jennifer Lopez was a sight for sore eyes at the Met Gala event, with her hat and thigh-slit dress. While she made an impeccable style statement, it was her romance with Ben Affleck that became the talk of the town. While Jennifer didn’t make an appearance with Ben unlike the Venice Film Festival, the two met inside the venue and engaged in some PDA.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning. (Photo: Reuters)

Jennifer and Ben were photographed, embracing each other with their masks on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChismososRD (@chismositosrd)

The couple, who started dating earlier this year, made their relationship official on Jennifer’s 52nd birthday.

Gigi and Kendall posed together

Gigi Hadid at Met Gala. (Photo: Reuters) Gigi Hadid at Met Gala. (Photo: Reuters)

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also attended Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous as she struck pose at Met Gala. (Photo: Reuters) Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous as she struck pose at Met Gala. (Photo: Reuters)

Gigi and Kendall passed each other while posing for the cameras. The duo greeted each other with a cute hand squeeze, which was noticed by their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian News (@kardashianvideo)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s appearance

‘Senorita’ singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have always created a buzz, owing to their chemistry, which was quite evident at Met Gala.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posed together. (Photo: Reuters) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posed together. (Photo: Reuters)

This is Camila’s first Met appearance. On the work front, the singer-actor was last seen in Cinderella, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kate Hudson makes relationship official

While Kate Hudson turned heads at the Met Gala event with her Michael Kors outfit, she became the talk of the town for making her relationship Instagram official with Danny Fujikawa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

In her Instagram post, Kate Hudson gave a glimpse of her ring. The picture received adoring comments from her friends and followers.

Spot Kim K

Here’s a picture of Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Reuters) Here’s a picture of Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Reuters)

Kim Kardashian has always managed to redefine the meaning of fashion, and she made another attempt at Met Gala. However, her outfit that covered her from head to toe became the fodder for memes on social media.

Check out how people reacted to her outfit:

Kim went to the #MetGala as an unlocked character 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8m7LfUXaJZ — Dipp (@Rico_GyftEGM) September 14, 2021

While Kim became talk of the town for her different choice of outfit, fans missed Blake Lively at the Met Gala. Even though she gave the event a miss, fans couldn’t stop talking about her 2018 appearance and outfit. In fact, Blake Lively also shared photos of her 2018, 2017 and 2016 appearance at Met Gala earlier this year.