Met Gala 2021: Latecomer Rihanna steals the show, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck serve PDA

Met Gala was truly an extravaganza, as celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner among others, and left all stunned with their dazzling and unique outfits.
Here are the best moments from Met Gala 2021.
Latecomer Rihanna
Rihanna was so fashionably late to the event that her fans began to worry if she would show up at all. When she finally did, her appearance became the main subject of discussion on social media. A couple of minutes after Rihanna arrived, A$AP Rocky joined her. The two, who are rumoured to be dating, appeared to have made their relationship official as they posed together. Photos of them in their unusual outfits went viral on the internet and even became fodder for memes.
Dan Levy makes a statement
Canadian actor and co-creator of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy made a powerful statement at the Met Gala with his outfit. Levy, who played the role of David in the popular series, worked with the designers to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.
Justin and Hailey
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey turned heads at the Met Gala red carpet, as they both twinned in black. Their chemistry crackled as usual as they engaged in light PDA and posed for photographs together.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance
Jennifer Lopez was a sight for sore eyes at the Met Gala event, with her hat and thigh-slit dress. While she made an impeccable style statement, it was her romance with Ben Affleck that became the talk of the town. While Jennifer didn’t make an appearance with Ben unlike the Venice Film Festival, the two met inside the venue and engaged in some PDA.
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning. (Photo: Reuters)
Jennifer and Ben were photographed, embracing each other with their masks on.
The couple, who started dating earlier this year, made their relationship official on Jennifer’s 52nd birthday.
Gigi and Kendall posed together
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also attended Met Gala.
Gigi and Kendall passed each other while posing for the cameras. The duo greeted each other with a cute hand squeeze, which was noticed by their fans.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s appearance
‘Senorita’ singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have always created a buzz, owing to their chemistry, which was quite evident at Met Gala.
This is Camila’s first Met appearance. On the work front, the singer-actor was last seen in Cinderella, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Kate Hudson makes relationship official
While Kate Hudson turned heads at the Met Gala event with her Michael Kors outfit, she became the talk of the town for making her relationship Instagram official with Danny Fujikawa.
In her Instagram post, Kate Hudson gave a glimpse of her ring. The picture received adoring comments from her friends and followers.
Spot Kim K
Kim Kardashian has always managed to redefine the meaning of fashion, and she made another attempt at Met Gala. However, her outfit that covered her from head to toe became the fodder for memes on social media.
Check out how people reacted to her outfit:
“Kendall, it’s me!”
“Who?”
#MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/ORRTtMbumn
— Iftekhar Sheikh (@iftekharul_sk) September 14, 2021
Kim went to the #MetGala as an unlocked character 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8m7LfUXaJZ
— Dipp (@Rico_GyftEGM) September 14, 2021
Me talking to my imaginary friend about all my problems#MetGala2021 #KimKardashian #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/kbCi8Lj5YZ
— Bernadette (@supbernadette) September 14, 2021
Who’s that pokemon? #MetGala #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/KSMc2HixbV
— XSourGrapezX (@XSourGrapezX) September 14, 2021
While Kim became talk of the town for her different choice of outfit, fans missed Blake Lively at the Met Gala. Even though she gave the event a miss, fans couldn’t stop talking about her 2018 appearance and outfit. In fact, Blake Lively also shared photos of her 2018, 2017 and 2016 appearance at Met Gala earlier this year.
