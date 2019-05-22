Mena Massoud: Aladdin feels that he will never be good enough

The upcoming Guy Ritchie directorial Aladdin is the live-action remake of 1992’s Disney animated classic of the same name. Egyptian-American actor Mena Massoud plays the titular role.

Talking about his character, Massoud said, “He has big aspirations. He sees a future for himself that is greater than what has been set out for him at the present moment. He doesn’t know exactly what it is or how he is going to get there, but he knows it is out there.”

Aladdin is a street rat in the fictional Arab kingdom of Agrabah, who gets his hands on a magic lamp. He also meets and falls in love with Sultan’s daughter Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott), who has her own problems.

Massoud added, “Aladdin is a good soul. He is very selfless and usually does things for other people, but as he falls in love, he loses himself a little bit and starts to become someone that he is not. But he is a person with good intentions and has good people surrounding him who lead him back to where he is supposed to be.”

Executive producer Jonathan Eirich chimed in, “The thing that is so universal and endearing about Aladdin is that he is a good-hearted person who can’t help but look to others for validation. He chooses to become a prince but still feels that he will never be good enough.”

“Even though he has this amazing connection with Jasmine early on just by being himself, and even though we see him as funny and charming and capable of anything, what is so relatable is that he just doesn’t realize it yet,” Eirich added.