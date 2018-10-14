Men in Black reboot: ‘Valkyrie’ Tessa Thompson and ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth join forces again

Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have been posting pictures from the sets of upcoming Men in Black reboot. The latest photo shows the two actors -- clad in the classic Men in Black outfit -- walking along a desert.

men in back reboot photos shows tessa thompson and chris hemsworth Men in Black reboot hits theatres on May 17, 2019.

Thor and Valkyrie have teamed up once again, this time to police alien impostors among us. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have been posting pictures from the sets of upcoming Men in Black reboot. The latest photo shows the two actors — clad in the classic Men in Black outfit — walking along a desert with umbrellas in their hands to fend off the sweltering heat of the sun.

Chris and Tessa recently wrapped up Avengers 4 reshoots after finishing the London schedule of Men in Black reboot. Tessa captioned the photo, “Buds in Black.” Hemsworth and Thompson are not playing the same alien-fighting and world-saving characters portrayed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the initial film trilogy. The new movie is set in the same on-screen world, however. Plot details and the characters Hemsworth and Thompson will portray are being kept secret.

Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani are also in the cast. Emma Thompson is the only actor returning from the original series. Rebecca Ferguson is rumoured to play the main villain. Neeson will play the head of the Men in Black organization in London, where the story begins. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies, are back as producers, while Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer.

Men in Black hits theatres on May 17, 2019.

