Men in Black International trailer: Not just Marvel, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are saving the world here too

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, the latest trailer of Men in Black International is out. Considering that the two actors will soon return to the Marvel universe with their characters Thor and Valkyrie, this seems to be the perfect opportunity to drop the latest trailer for their next film.

Advertising

This trailer is an extension of the first trailer but here, we learn more about the villainous aliens. Chris and Tessa play Agent H and M, respectively, and are given the task of solving a crisis in London. Liam Neeson plays the head of the London MIB branch with Emma Thompson reprising her role from the previous film of the franchise.

The trailer promises some nice action sequences and stays true to the original MIB style. Humour is an integral part of this film and the same is clearly conveyed in this trailer. We learn that the aliens attacking the Earth are the kind that have never been seen before, they are shapeshifters who can also transform into MIB agents as well.

Watch the trailer of Men in Black International here:

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have earlier worked together in Thor Ragnarok and their chemistry was quite appreciated in the film.

Advertising

The MIB franchise started in 1997 and starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in lead roles. The last MIB film was made in 2012 and added Josh Brolin to the cast alongside the two lead actors.

Men in Black International has been directed by F. Gary Gray who is known for directing films like Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job, among others.

Men in Black International releases on June 14.