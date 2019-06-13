Men in Black International review round-up: Critics call it ‘mildly engaging’

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International is all to set to release on June 14. The film reboots the MIB franchise that was led by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the first three films. This reboot brings together Chris and Tessa outside the MCU and fans expect the duo to take their chemistry a notch higher with this one. From the trailers too, this looks like a sleek comedy.

However, the early reviews are in and it seems the movie is a mixed bag. Critics are praising the lead duo but seem unconvinced with the execution of the plot.

Collider’s Vinnie Mancuso wrote, “In the grand tradition established by forefathers of the bad sci-fi film like Ewan McGregor in the Star Wars prequels and Michael Fassbender in Alien: Covenant, the talent, timing, and charm of Hemsworth and Thompson are able to neuralyze away a pretty middle-of-the-road script by duo Matt Holloway and Art Marcum (Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight) that features no shortage of jokes and story beats that shoot for the moon and don’t even land among the stars.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy called it mildly engaging. He wrote, “In and of itself, this revamp is mildly engaging, but also feels like it’s expending a great deal of energy for quite modest entertainment returns. It will be surprising if this franchise refurbishment comes anywhere close to the muscular box office performances recorded by the earlier installments, the last of which hauled in $624 million worldwide in 2012.”

IGN’s Joe Skrebels wrote, “That lack of tension pervades the entirety of International. It feels like Men In Black by numbers, a trudge from one set-piece to the next untidily glued together by weak gags and sharp suits, never getting us to care about its characters or the world-changing stakes. In fact, like the first film’s Bug bad guy, it feels as though something unfamiliar is wearing Men In Black’s skin – except what’s inside is, somehow, just really dull.”

Variety’s Peter Debruge called the execution a mess. “In terms of basic execution, Men in Black: International is a mess, and if the film were being graded purely for technique, it barely passes muster (inserts, flashbacks and loose ends belie last-minute accommodations to baffled test-screening audiences).”