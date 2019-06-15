Men in Black International leaked online by Tamilrockers

Men in Black: International has found its way to notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The fourth film in the franchise features Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles. The movie is based on a fictional organisation which polices the alien population on earth. It also protects the planet from intergalactic threats.

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson. Iron Man writer Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have penned the script.

Men in Black: International has not pleased critics. It holds a mere 25 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Amiable yet forgettable, MiB International grinds its stars’ substantial chemistry through the gears of a franchise running low on reasons to continue.”

Tamilrockers has become a pain for film and television production houses over the last few years. Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, it has not stopped being a troublemaker.

One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on Tamilrockers. It is not even limited to films. Popular TV and web series like Game of Thrones and Sacred Games can also be found on the site.

Although Tamilrockers has been banned by a court order, it keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.