Melissa McCarthy to play Ursula in Little Mermaid live-action?

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

According to Variety, the actor’s casting is not confirmed yet.

Rob Marshall is directing the movie from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.