Melania Trump documentary gets 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with 8% critics score; platform insists ‘no manipulation’ of data

Melania Trump, the First Lady of US, is currently trying to push her documentary to wider audiences. The Melania documentary received a lot of flak from the get-go, with many boycotting it completely. However, the audience score (popcornmeter) on the Rotten Tomatoes platform seems to be telling a different story. Melania currently sits at 99%, which has raised some questions, because the critics’ score (tomatometer) on the same platform is 8%.

This is the biggest split between the two metrics ever, which has led the people to believe that something untoward is going on. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson of the platform spoke about the allegations of tampering with the numbers and promised that there has been “no manipulation of the audience reviews for the Melania documentary. Reviews displayed on the Popcornmeter are verified reviews, meaning it has been verified that users have bought a ticket to the film through Fandango.”