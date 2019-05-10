Toggle Menu
Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to star in Force of Naturehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/mel-gibson-kate-bosworth-to-star-in-force-of-nature-5720932/

Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to star in Force of Nature

Michael Polish is directing the movie Force of Nature, which will star veteran Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth.

Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to star in Force of Nature
Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth starrer Force of Nature’s script has been penned by Cory Miller. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth are set to star in action film Force of Nature.

Michael Polish is directing the movie, reported Variety.

Cory Miller has penned the script, which focuses on “a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that is being evacuated during a hurricane while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there.”

Production is set to begin in July in Puerto Rico.

Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz.

Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are attached as executive producers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Halle Berry on initial days in movies as woman of colour: Was just the token
2 I Don’t Care by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran is an ode to love
3 Roger Donaldson to helm film on Jack The Ripper