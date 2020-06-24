Mel Gibson accused of homophobic and antisemitic behaviour by Winona Ryder, actor-filmmaker denies claims

Mel Gibson allegedly made homophobic and antisemitic remarks at actor Winona Ryder and her friend about a decade ago (Photos: AP Images). Mel Gibson allegedly made homophobic and antisemitic remarks at actor Winona Ryder and her friend about a decade ago (Photos: AP Images).

Hollywood star Mel Gibson is once again dominating headlines, and no, not because of any professional reason. The actor has been accused of directing homophobic and antisemitic remarks at Winona Ryder and her friend at a party held about a decade ago.

Although this account is not new and has already been highlighted in the press ten years ago, the subject came up yet again when in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ryder was asked about her experiences with antisemitism in Hollywood.

She said, “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Winona Ryder also claimed that Mel Gibson had tried reaching out to her to apologise. However, Gibson’s spokesperson has denied all allegations against him and added that Ryder was lying about the apology bit as well.

In a statement given to Variety, Gibson said, “This is 100% untrue. She (Winona Ryder) lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

Winona Ryder recently responded to Mel Gibson’s denials. She was quoted as The Guardian by saying, “I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

