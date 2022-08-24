Meghan Markle reveals son Archie’s nursery caught fire in 2019 when she was away on South Africa tour

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed that her and Prince Harry‘s son Archie’s life could have been in danger had it not been for his nanny Lauren. In 2019, when the couple was on their South Africa tour, Archie’s nursery had caught fire. Meghan credits Archie’s nanny for staying by the baby’s side and keeping him safe.
Archie, who was 4-months-old at that time was supposed to be sleeping in his nursery but the nanny decided to take him for a snack. According to Page Six, Meghan spoke about the incident during a conversation with Serena Williams in a podcast. She said, “Her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down'”. She noted that the caretaker was from Zimbabwe and would often carry the child “on her back with a mud cloth”.
Meghan further revealed that the reason behind the fire was that the heater in the nursery had caught fire and since there was no smoke detector in the room, the fire was only realised once someone smelled the smoke. “He (Archie) was supposed to be sleeping in there,” as she shared, “Of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God.’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken.”
Immediately after the incident took place, the Duke and the Duchess were expected to attend “another royal engagement” which did not make sense to Markle, “I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ … Optically, the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels.” Talking about the decision they took, Meghan revealed, “We did. We had to leave our baby,” and added. “Even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Meghan and Harry together have two children, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.
Top News
The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Meghan Markle reveals son Archie’s nursery caught fire in 2019 when she was away on South Africa tour
Explained: The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt ‘agents’ and gave them access to its data
Aamir Ali on not being allowed to meet daughter Ayra after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘Unfortunately, a man is always blamed’
Delhi: MCD App 311 to now include dog sterilisation module
Kerala: Judge who made ‘sexually provocative dresses’ remark transferred
Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC say one of their players was racially abused
Dermatologist shares hidden reasons behind your acne: ‘They aren’t that obvious’
No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training
Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested
CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released
Mumbai: Raj Kundra files discharge plea in adult films case
‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fit for T20 World Cup
Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film
Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail