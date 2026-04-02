Megan Thee Stallion rushed to hospital mid-performance after health scare; suffers from extreme exhaustion: ‘A real wake-up call for me’

Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion had to leave her Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway performance mid-way after she reportedly experienced breathing difficulties during the show on Tuesday. Following the sudden health scare, she was rushed to the hospital. However, Megan is now reported to be recovering and resting.

According to Variety, Megan’s representative shared a statement about her health following her hospitalisation and also revealed the cause of the issue. “On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms. Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting,” the statement read.

The statement also confirmed that the rapper will return to the Broadway show on Thursday. It went on to read, “Megan is incredibly grateful for the prayers and well-wishes from her supporters and is looking forward to resuming her role as Zidler on ‘Moulin Rouge’ on Thursday.”

Megan herself took to social media to speak about the health incident and described it as a ‘wake-up call’ to prioritise her well-being. “Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down 🥺”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

She added, “I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

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Earlier, Megan had spoken about how her mother had manifested her being a part of Broadway one day. “I guess that manifested into me being who I am today, but going back to her putting me in plays when I was young, when I got the opportunity to be a part of Broadway, I was like, ‘Wow. I feel like this is something that my mom would’ve really wanted me to do,” Megan told USA Today.

Though she is currently recuperating, she is set to make a quick comeback to the show.

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DISCLAIMER:This report is for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are experiencing symptoms like exhaustion or breathing difficulties, always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider and never disregard professional medical advice because of something read here.