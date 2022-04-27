Megan Fox reveals she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly ‘consume each other’s blood’: ‘He’s willing to just cut his chest open…’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “consume each other’s blood” during rituals. The two followed the practice on their engagement too. In fact, in the engagement video that Megan shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Just as in every lifetime before this one and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood.”

The actor has now opened up about the practice, that previously left many wondering whether she and MGK actually did that. Megan told Glamour magazine, “I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan also revealed in the interview of reading tarot cards, practicing astrology and other “metaphysical practices and meditations.” Apart from this, she also accepted of doing rituals on new moon and full moon.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s (MGK) much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” Megan said.

“It doesn’t not happen. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times,” she added.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement through a video on Instagram in January this year. Megan’s rockstar partner later told Vogue that her engagement ring had thorns, but for a reason. “If she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!” Machine Gun Kelly said.