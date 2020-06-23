Megan Fox responds to her viral Jimmy Kimmel interview, says she wasn’t preyed upon by Michael Bay

Megan Fox and director Michael Bay had worked together on the first two parts of the Transformers movies (Photo: Instagram/meganfox). Megan Fox and director Michael Bay had worked together on the first two parts of the Transformers movies (Photo: Instagram/meganfox).

A video interview of actor Megan Fox and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel has gone viral. In the clip, Megan is seen recounting her experience of being an extra on Michael Bay’s actioner Bad Boys II.

In the video, Fox tells Kimmel that she was 15 when she was made to dress in heels and bikini for Bad Boys II. After she relays her experience, the story is met with laughter. Kimmel goes on to add, “That’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work. But some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts.”

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

While the internet has supported Megan Fox and called out Jimmy Kimmel for his uncalled for behaviour during the 2009 interview, Fox herself took to Instagram to write a lengthy note on the issue.

She wrote, “While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really belong. At least not where it’s currently projected. I was around 15 or 16 when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It’s important to note that I auditioned for Transformers I when I was 19 or 20.”

“I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrari’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes Studio parking lot. There were several other crew members present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s car in a way that was extraneous from the material of the actual script,” Fox added.

“When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, or even Steven Spielberg for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner,” the note concluded.

Megan Fox and Michael Bay, who have previously worked on the Transformers films together, don’t share a cordial relationship in real life. However, Bay reposted Fox’s note on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Megan Fox wrote this today. This is a still from her Audition taping 13 years ago. No. She is not washing a car nor in a bikini like the press have falsely said for many years. And I personally think Megan is fantastic. I’m proud to have worked with her, and still am planning on working with her.”

