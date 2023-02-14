scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Megan Fox deletes her Instagram hours after hinting at break up with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox reportedly wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Maghine Gun Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022. (Photo: Megan Fox/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Megan Fox deletes her Instagram hours after hinting at break up with Machine Gun Kelly
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit, reported People. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce’s 2016 album Lemonade, writing, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

In the comments section of Fox’s last post, before she deleted the account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple’s relationship, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.” In response, Fox joked that it could’ve been her, commenting, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” alongside a single fire emoji.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Till Death star had also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after, reported People.

Fox joined MGK last weekend for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. The two walked the red carpet in matching metallic ensembles, with the rapper wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and grey mesh top, while Fox was photographed in a white Zuhair Murad gown featuring a mesh corset. They were last photographed together following Kelly’s performance at a Super Bowl party Friday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:41 IST
Next Story

Oscars response to Will Smith slap inadequate, Academy head says: ‘We learned from this…’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close