Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green to star in family adventure film Dakota

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green are set to team up for family adventure film titled Dakota.

The project is from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Media Group and Iervolino Entertainment S p A.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this will be the real-life couple’s first feature film together.

Kirk Harris will direct the film, which revolves around Kate (Fox), a widow who lost her husband in the war in Afghanistan and is struggling to maintain her small-town farm with her daughter while also running the local volunteer fire department. Into her life enters a soldier (Green) who is seeking to full a promise by bringing home her late husband’s best friend, a combat dog by the name of Dakota.

Johnny Harrington has penned the screenplay.

“Having Megan and Brian star together is really cool for us as we certainly won’t have to manufacture the kind of chemistry and magic that makes a family film like this so special.

“This is the type of lighthearted yet adventurous material that audiences are really responding to these days, so we’re very happy to be making more films in this space and know Dakota will touch on the soft spots audiences have for feel-good entertainment,” Iervolino said in a statement.

Principal photography is set to commence later this year.