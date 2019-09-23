Being sexualised by Hollywood led to ‘psychological breakdown’: Megan Fox

Megan Fox says being constantly viewed as a sex symbol in Hollywood led her to have a “psychological breakdown”.

Best known for films such as Jennifer’s Body and Transformers series, the actor said the typecasting created a “fraught relationship” with the media so much so that she developed a fear of public appearances.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was everyday of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me. I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do.

“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that,” Fox told Entertainment Tonight.

Horror movie Jennifer’s Body is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and the actor said the industry might have listened to her if she spoke out about being sexualised today in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not ok.

“And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f**k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made,” Fox said.

The actor’s latest release was Zeroville and will next be seen in Think Like a Dog and Big Gold Brick.