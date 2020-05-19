Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green call it quits

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green got married in 2010. (Photo: Reuters) Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green got married in 2010. (Photo: Reuters)

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have called it quits after being married for almost a decade.

In a new episode of his podcast ‘…With Brian Austin Green’, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor shared what led to the separation. He recalled the time when Fox was away for a film’s shoot for five and a half weeks in 2019. He then dreamt about trouble in their marriage, and his dream turned real when Fox returned from the shoot.

“I gave her a couple weeks, I figured she’s been out of the country, she’s jet-lagged, she’s been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life, and so I did,” Brian Austin Green said.

But nothing changed after two weeks, and they “weren’t feeling any closer towards each other.” Megan Fox told Green how she enjoyed her time alone and liked herself better during that time.

“I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her,” Brian Austin Green added in the podcast. The couple then decided to give some space and time to each other. But nothing changed.

However, Green had all good things to say about the Transformers actor. He shared, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Brian Austin Green plans to continue his friendship with Megan Fox. They even plan to take vacations together for their three kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

The speculations about Fox and Green’s separation started doing the rounds after the former was photographed with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles. Talking about it, Green revealed, “They’re just friends at this point.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd