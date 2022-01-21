Grammy-winner Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out of Hell is among top-selling albums of all time, dies at 74

Singer and actor Meat Loaf, best known for his best-selling album Bat Out of Hell, as well as his supporting performances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, has died at the age of 74.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement. “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

A screenshot of Meat Loaf’s family’s statement. (Meat Loaf/Facebook) A screenshot of Meat Loaf’s family’s statement. (Meat Loaf/Facebook)

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the Grammy-winning singer died on Thursday with his wife and family by his side. His longtime agent told Deadline that the singer’s daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and close friends, were able to spend time with him in the last 24 hours. A cause of death wasn’t revealed.

He sold 100 million albums worldwide, and Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 sellers of all time, with more than 14 million copies sold. His biggest hit was “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which went platinum after spending five weeks on top of the US charts.