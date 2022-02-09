Zoe Saldana reveals possible Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers, Marvel Security forces her to delete post

MCU actor Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, recently pulled off a Tom Holland while sharing a behind-the-scenes peek from the upcoming James Gunn movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Although the actor has since then deleted the original post, fans were quick to spot that Zoe might have shared a portion of the script (literally) while giving a glimpse of some backstage action.

Post her faux pas, the actor shared a similar video where she could be seen in her Gamora make-up, wearing a dark robe. Only this time, the script she was reading in the clip was scribbled over with green colour.

The caption of the actor’s video post read, “Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe.” Excited fans were quick to point at the change. One user commented, “Not me zooming in, trying to get a peak.” Another MCU fan mentioned, “Me trying to see what’s on those papers.” Another Instagram user just poured their heart out and stated, “I am literally your biggest Gamora fan. I wish I can meet you, you are so inspiring.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the third installment in the Guardians world and is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase 4. Apart from Zoe Saldana, the film will also star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan among more.

The movie is slated for a May release next year.