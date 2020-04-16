These MCU behind-the-scenes photos will make you miss Marvel movies

The official account of Marvel India shared the MCU behind-the-scenes pictures on Facebook. (Photo: MarvelIndia/Facebook) The official account of Marvel India shared the MCU behind-the-scenes pictures on Facebook. (Photo: MarvelIndia/Facebook)

Marvel recently released previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos from several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The official account of Marvel India shared the pictures on Facebook. The caption read, “Lights. Camera. Assemble. #BTS.”

One photo has Robert Downey Jr in his motion-capture suit for his character Tony Stark/Iron Man. The upper part of the suit was not CGI (computer-generated imagery) as it turns out.

Another picture has Chris Evans grinning with Joe Russo, one of the Russo brothers who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, apart from the last two Captain America movies.

Yet another photo has Taika Waitit and Chris Hemsworth in conversation on the set of Thor: Ragnarok. The fourth picture shows Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa/ Black Panther’s duel with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier in Captain America: Civil War being planned. The final photo has Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel sharing a light moment with Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury.

It has been a while since we have seen an MCU movie. The last film from the multi-billion dollar franchise was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which released in India on July 4, 2019. Black Widow was going to be released this summer, but it was pushed to November 6, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

