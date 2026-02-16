Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in Valentine’s Day wedding, wedding doubles up as Stranger Things reunion

Maya Hawke exchanged vows with musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding that brought together Hollywood royalty and the cast of one of Netflix’s biggest shows. The 27-year-old actress, known for playing Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, married the 35-year-old singer-songwriter on Saturday. The intimate ceremony turned into a reunion for the Stranger Things cast just weeks after the show’s fifth and final season wrapped.

Her parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, both Hollywood stars who were married from 1998 to 2005, came together to witness their daughter’s big day. Ethan walked Maya down the aisle wearing a classic black suit and carrying a bouquet of white flowers, while Uma attended in a light blue floral gown with matching shoes. The couple’s son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also present.