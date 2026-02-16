Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in Valentine’s Day wedding, wedding doubles up as Stranger Things reunion

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke marries musician Christian Lee Hutson in intimate NYC ceremony attended by her parents and Stranger Things co-stars.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 16, 2026 01:02 PM IST
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee HutsonMaya Hawke married musician Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day
Maya Hawke exchanged vows with musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding that brought together Hollywood royalty and the cast of one of Netflix’s biggest shows. The 27-year-old actress, known for playing Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, married the 35-year-old singer-songwriter on Saturday. The intimate ceremony turned into a reunion for the Stranger Things cast just weeks after the show’s fifth and final season wrapped.

Her parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, both Hollywood stars who were married from 1998 to 2005, came together to witness their daughter’s big day. Ethan walked Maya down the aisle wearing a classic black suit and carrying a bouquet of white flowers, while Uma attended in a light blue floral gown with matching shoes. The couple’s son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also present.

For the ceremony, Maya wore a traditional white wedding gown paired with an oversized feathered white coat. Christian, on the other hand, kept it classic in a black-and-white tuxedo with a boutonniere.

The guest list read like a Stranger Things reunion. Co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Noah Schnapp were spotted at the church. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the hit Netflix series, also attended. Friends including actors Kathryn Newton, Sam Nivola, and Iris Apatow rounded out the star-studded crowd.

Maya and Christian’s relationship has music at its core. The couple first met years ago through the music industry when Maya was recording her own songs. Christian, a New York-based indie musician and close collaborator of Phoebe Bridgers, quickly became an important creative partner.
He served as co-producer on Maya’s 2024 album “Chaos Angel” and also contributed to her 2022 album “Moss.” Maya has returned the favor, providing vocals for Christian’s album “Paradise Pop. 10” and joining him on stage during his 2025 tour.

The couple went public with their relationship when they attended the Broadway opening of “John Proctor Is the Villain” together in April 2025. Christian quietly confirmed their engagement during a March 2025 interview on The SoCal Sound when the host referred to Maya as his fiancée and he simply replied, “Yeah.” Shortly after, Maya was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring.

The wedding comes at a significant time in Maya’s career. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things recently concluded on January 31, bringing an emotional end to the show that made her famous. Her father Ethan recently praised the series finale, telling Access Hollywood: “I am so proud of her. I am so proud of that whole group of people that made that show. They took care of every character, obviously Robin is my favorite.” Christian is as an indie musician with critically acclaimed albums including “Beginners,” “Quitters,” and “Paradise Pop. 10,” carving out his own space in the folk-inspired indie music scene.

