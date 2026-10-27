Matthew Perry started drinking at age 14, on-set accident addicted him to pills

Matthew Perry, the late actor best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit television series Friends, died at the age of 54 in 2023 and a recent documentary series, The One About Matthew Perry, based on the life of the late actor explores many lesser-known aspects of his life. In the series, many of Matthew’s friends and family members recalled anecdotes about his life, accompanied by many video and audio interviews from the actor where he opened up about his dependency on alcohol and other drugs.

In the documentary series, an old audio clip in Matthew’s voice talks about his experience of travelling as an “unescorted minor” that added to his deep sense of loneliness. After his parents’ divorce, Matthew’s father lived in Los Angeles and his mother lived in Montreal, Canada and he would often travel between the two cities.

“When I was five, they put me on a plane from Montreal to Los Angeles. What they did was, they put a thing around my head that said ‘unescorted minor’. And I was incredibly scared,” he said. He added that even at a young age he had certain negative beliefs about himself, and he spent his life trying to get rid of them. “The beliefs that I had were that I was too needy, I wasn’t enough, and I didn’t matter. And my whole life was about trying to have those three things not be true,” he said.

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One of his friends, Marjorie Harris Newman, who appears in the documentary, shared that when he was younger “it was hard for him to find a space that he felt really secure in.” His sister, Mia Perry Bowick, shared that Matthew often wrestled with the thought, “Where do I fit in all of this?” when he was growing up, as he frequently travelled between LA and Montreal until his late teens.

Matthew started drinking at age 14

In the documentary series, one of Matthew’s old audio clips has him talking about the first time he had alcohol at the age of 14, and how it made him feel. “At 14, I had never drank before and I just sort of drank this entire bottle and was just in heaven. And I thought to myself, ‘This must be the way that normal people feel all the time’,” he said.

Marjorie shared that she later learnt that Matthew was very “secretive” about his drinking and would “drink by himself.” “Alcohol, probably, quieted that very deep part of himself that always thought he was not enough. And I think he felt that becoming famous would fill that hole,” she said.

His sister Mia also spoke about Matthew’s relationship with fame and how he really wanted to get famous from a very young age. And thanks to Friends, he got to witness that fame when he was just 25. But soon after he got famous, he felt that this was the answer to his problems.

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In his own words, Matthew shared, “I was extremely happy when I got famous. Then, after like six months, I was like, ‘Uh oh, this didn’t fix what was inside me. This didn’t do what I thought it was going to do. I came from having core negative thoughts about myself.” His sister said something similar when she recalled his words and shared, “He would talk about that feeling of kind of a sense of emptiness or loneliness that he couldn’t quite fill.” She added, “I think Matthew was searching for something internal to be soothed or filled but he was using the externals to try to get them.”

On-set accident that introduced pills in Matthew’s life

After the success of Friends made stars out of the cast members, Matthew got a leading part in the movie Fools Rush In, where he was cast opposite Salma Hayek. The 1997 film was his first film as a leading man and it was during the shoot of this film at Lake Mead that Matthew had a dangerous accident. Doug Draizin, who was a producer on that film, also appeared in the documentary and recalled an episode that possibly introduced prescribed pills into the actor’s life.

Matthew Perry died in 2023. Matthew Perry died in 2023.

Doug recalled that Matthew was on a jet ski during the lunch break and he hurt himself. The documentary then uses Matthew’s audio to explain what happened afterwards. “I had no idea what was going on. The doctor gave me a pill in a package and said, ‘Take this when you are done shooting.’ I did and then I felt this incredible euphoria. So why wouldn’t I take more? Then I started to kind of feel sick when I wasn’t taking them. So then you take three and then you take four,” he said.

It is implied that Matthew went through a visible rapid weight loss after he started taking the pills and rumours began about the actor’s dependence on dangerous substances.

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Matthew Perry died in 2023 because of acute effects of Ketamine.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and reflective storytelling regarding grief, emotional distress, and past struggles with addiction, and is intended for informational and editorial purposes only; it does not constitute medical, psychological, or professional advice.