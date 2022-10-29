scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Matthew Perry reveals he asked out Jennifer Aniston but she shot him down: ‘I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way’

Matthew Perry, in his memoir, revealed that he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston and even asked her out. But Aniston rejected the proposal.

Matthew PerryActor Matthew Perry played the character of Chandler Bing and Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green on Friends. (Photo: Instagram/Mattyperry4)

Actor Matthew Perry‘s sarcastic, emotionally awkward character of Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom Friends brought him unparalleled popularity. The actor recently revealed that years before he was cast on the show, he had once asked out Jennifer Aniston but the latter wanted to just stay friends with him. They later worked together on Friends.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, Matthew wrote in the book about how he felt when he met Jennifer. The actor wrote, “I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued, too — maybe it was going to be something. Back then I got two jobs in one day — one was Haywire, an America’s Funniest Home Videos-type show, and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and I said, ‘You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to!'”

Also Read |‘I am really grateful’: Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about alcohol abuse

However, the actor writes that he might have come on too strong, he eventually ended up asking her out, only to get declined. He wrote, “Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way… and I only compounded the error by then asking her out. She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can’t be friends!'”

The actor further revealed that his feelings for Jennifer eventually “disappeared in the hot glow of the show”, “That, and her deafening lack of interest,” he wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from autoimmune condition Myositis: ‘Accepting this vulnerability is something I am still struggling with’

In a recent interview with  Diane Sawyer for ABC News, Matthew said that anyone could have crush on his co-stars Jennifer, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. He said, “How can you not have a crush on Jenny, and Courtney, and Lisa? So that made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend that I didn’t have these crushes.”

Matthew’s memoir will release on November 1, which speaks not just about his journey in Friends, but also his health, personal life and career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:38:49 pm
Next Story

Reviews this week: Realme GT Neo 3T, Nothing ear (stick), Sennheiser Momentum 4 and more

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement