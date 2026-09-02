Netflix docuseries on Matthew Perry’s life beyond Friends: ‘To see him as a whole person’

Netflix has announced a three-part docuseries on the life of late actor Matthew Perry, set to release next month. Perry, best known for playing the hilarious character Chandler Bing in the hit American sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 in 2023 after a ketamine overdose. The actor had spoken openly about his long battle with drug addiction.

Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the three-part docuseries will premiere on October 27. The docuseries will go beyond his battle with drug addiction, which has come into the spotlight following his demise. Named after the template of how Friends episodes used to be titled, the docuseries will also delve into Matthew’s career and life beyond his iconic role of Chandler Bing.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Matthew’s sister Mia Perry Bowick told Deadline.

Story continues below this ad

She will serve as the key voice narrating key life events of her late brother in the docuseries.

Remembering her brother’s “beautiful heart” and “generous spirit”, Mia recalled how even in his “darkest moments”, he could still make you laugh and feel loved.

“I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind,” she added.

As per the official logline, “The One About Matthew Perry reveals the real Matthew Perry — generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life — and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon. A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy.”

Story continues below this ad

Matthew Perry’s life, career, and death

Matthew Perry began acting in 1979, but his breakthrough came 15 years later, in 1994, when he landed the role of Chandler Bing in Friends. He was one of the sitcom’s six central characters, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. The hugely popular show ran for 10 seasons before coming to an end in 2004.

The popularity of Friends also helped Matthew Perry build a successful film career. He played his first lead role opposite Salma Hayek in Andy Tennant’s 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In. He later starred alongside Bruce Willis in Jonathan Lynn’s 2000 crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards, opposite Elizabeth Hurley in Reginald Hudlin’s 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, and in Burr Steers’ 2009 fantasy comedy 17 Again.

Also Read — Prajakta Koli doesn’t see Operation Safed Sagar’s Madhavi as ‘red flag’: ‘She was in love’

Matthew also executive produced Harris Goldberg’s 2007 dark rom-com Numb, which explored the protagonist’s battle with mental health.

Story continues below this ad

Matthew was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. The medical examiner ruled that the acute effects of ketamine, a drug commonly used as an anesthetic, were the primary cause of his death, with drowning listed as a contributing factor.