Matthew Perry asks why ‘Keanu Reeves still walks among us’ when Heath Ledger and River Phoenix are dead, apologises later

Matthew Perry has made a lot of revelations in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, but the admission that many fans found distasteful was his question as to why “Keanu Reeves still walks among us” while “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like Heath Ledger, Chris Farley and River Phoenix are no more.

As per Variety, the Friends star wrote in his memoir, “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix.” He continued, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Talking about the death of Chris Farley, Perry wrote that he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall” when he found about it. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote Almost Heroes two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time,” he wrote.

Perry’s statements about Reeves did not go down well with his fans and he has now apologised for the same. He issued a statement where he said that it was his mistake as he chose a random name and should have chosen his own name instead. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead,” reported Deadline.

Perry has spoken at length about his battle with addiction and his attempts at recovery in his new memoir.