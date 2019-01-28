Matthew McConaughey says How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is his worst rom-com

Actor Matthew McConaughey says How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the worst rom-com he has ever made.

The Oscar-winning actor, who has featured in popular rom-coms like The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, said the 2003 blockbuster comes last in the list of rom-coms he has done.

”Let’s go How to Lose a Guy … then let’s go Failure to Launch then The Wedding Planner,” McConaughey said when asked to reveal his worst rom-coms during an appearance at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“So How to Lose a Guy… that film has been my greatest mailbox money of any film. It is always on and there’s always this great little cheque that shows up in the mail from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I did that however many years ago,” he added.

Directed by Donald Petrie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days features Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in lead roles. The romantic-comedy was based on a cartoon book of the same name by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long.

The film, released in 2003, also starred Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele, Robert Klein and Shalom Harlow among others.