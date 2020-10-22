Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen

Matthew McConaughey doesn't consider himself as a victim. (Photo: AP Images)

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he was sexually abused during his teen years. The actor admitted he was violated, once when he was 15 and a second time when he was 18 years old. These revelations have come to light via his new memoir Greenlights.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case,” writes the Oscar-winning actor.

Matthew McConaughey also states that he was sexually abused at the age of 18 in a state of stupor. “I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van,” reads a line from the star’s book.

However, despite the said experiences, McConaughey feels that the world is constantly “conspiring to make me happy.” “I’ve never felt like a victim,” says the actor.

Greenlights also discusses the Hollywood star’s parents’ volatile marriage, his own philosophy about life, among other things.

On the work front, Matthew McConaughey was last seen in the 2019 movie The Gentlemen.

