Matt Reeves on The Batman: We’re not doing an origin tale

DC film universe is in doldrums right now but the future looks good. In the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con, DC and Warner Bros capitalised on the near absence of Marvel and unleashed trailers and footage of three major movies. They stopped short of commenting on other movies in development but we do have an update about Matt Reeves’ Batman movie that is in works.

Matt Reeves, who is best known for Andy Serkis starrer Planet of the Apes trilogy (the reboot), is developing a movie on the DC superhero that most likely will not star Ben Affleck as it is said to be based on the younger Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Reeves spoke about the upcoming film to Slashfilm. Turns out, the film is very much in development and is in the pre-production stage. He also added, “There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well. We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world. A lot of things have happened since then, but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Reeves also commented on whether The Batman would take inspiration from Batman: Year One. He said, “Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

