Matt Reeves is creating a ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson film: ‘Gotham’s story never ends’

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman’s release is right around the corner and in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, director Matt Reeves has revealed that the film is not a part of DCEU, but an independent entity. One can imagine that Reeves is taking the path that was taken by Todd Phillips for his 2019 film Joker. Not just this, Reeves is also trying to create a Batverse with this film, which sounds like a fascinating idea given the plethora of stories and characters that exist in the Batman universe.

“What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends,” Reeves shared with EW.

And it appears that Reeves has already started working on the ‘Batverse’ as he is involved with two upcoming HBO shows – both related to the same universe. A drama about the Gotham City Police Department and a show about the Penguin’s rise to power are both in the making.

Reeves has roped in the third Batman of the 21st century with Robert Pattinson, after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. In a recent chat on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Robert had shared that he had met with one of the producers of the film in 2018 for some other project and as that meeting was about to end, he asked around about the upcoming Batman movie. While he didn’t get a response straight away, The Lighthouse actor knew that there was an opening and he started pushing his way in.

Producer Dylan Clark shared with EW that he and Reeves felt Robert would be right for the part after they saw him in Good Time. “That’s a movie where he is displaying a lot of things that feel like Bruce Wayne to us,” shared Clark who was unaware at the time that Pattinson had been lobbying for the part.

Pattinson, who has stayed away from franchises since his turn as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, seems to have embraced his superhero persona well as the actor is keen to turn this into a trilogy. “Yeah, like I mean I’ve talked to Matt (Reeves) about the idea of doing a trilogy. I know it’d be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process. It’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely,” he told Fandango All Access recently.

The Batman releases in theatres on March 4.