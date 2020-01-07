Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell’s Batman casting

Colin Farrell will be playing the antagonist in The Batman (Photo: Instagram/colinfarrell). Colin Farrell will be playing the antagonist in The Batman (Photo: Instagram/colinfarrell).

The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed that actor Colin Farrell will be starring in the film as DC supervillain Penguin.

The director tweeted a gif of Farrell from the film In Bruges with the caption “Wait is that you, #Oz?”

Oz is the shortened form of the DC character’s given name, Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves had tweeted similar gifs for the other actors who have joined the project. Reports of Farrell’s casting started circulating in November last year.

He joins a cast that includes Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

The Batman is already in production and is slated to hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

