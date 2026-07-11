Matt Damon regrets turning down Shekhar Kapur film: ’20-year-old debt I’ve been carrying’

Matt Damon has revealed that one of the biggest regrets of his career was missing the chance to work with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Speaking during the Mumbai promotions of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the actor recalled turning down The Four Feathers due to a scheduling conflict and admitted it’s a missed opportunity he still hopes to make up for.

Ahead of The Odyssey’s India premiere, Damon joined Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas for a media interaction in Mumbai. When asked which Indian filmmaker he would most like to collaborate with, the Oscar-winning actor didn’t hesitate before naming Shekhar Kapur.

Lokking back at the missed opportunity from the early days of his career, Damon recalled almost starring in Kapur’s 2002 historical war drama The Four Feathers before a scheduling conflict forced him to step away.

“I remember that when we were starting out, everyone wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur. I remember when I couldn’t do The Four Feathers for some reason, I was really upset about that. I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So, I guess, he has always been on my list and I would like to have another go. That’s like a 20-year-old little debt I’ve been carrying around in my pocket,” Damon said.

The role eventually went to the late Heath Ledger, who headlined the film alongside Kate Hudson, Wes Bentley and Djimon Hounsou.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to Matt Damon’s remarks

Following Damon’s comments, Shekhar Kapur, in a conversation with NDTV, expressed hope that the long-awaited collaboration could finally happen.

“I don’t think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn’t give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon. Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, ‘It’s not your fault,’ in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over a 1000 times and been moved to tears each time.”

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“Events move between the past, present and the future… while Time is created in our imagination… so it’s Time Matt, and I finally collaborate,” Kapur told NDTV.

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Matt Damon on playing Odysseus in The Odyssey

Damon also spoke about portraying the legendary Greek hero Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, calling it one of the defining experiences of his career.

“He’s such a fascinating, complex character, but to do it at this scale, in this way, with Chris, you know, everything practical, everything in camera, it felt like my one chance to make a David Lean movie, and I’d always wanted to do that. I felt such gratitude from the moment he called me. I knew what this was,” he said.

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The actor praised the scale of the production and the dedication of the international crew that came together to bring Nolan’s vision to life.

“I had a sense of what this was going to entail, and it required so much work from so many thousands of people. But you knew you were among kindred spirits. Every single person there wanted to be there and nowhere else.”

He also described working with crews across multiple countries.

“We collected crew members in every country we went to, and you knew you were working with the elite from that country who were coming on board for that section to kind of take on that set piece… in Greece, in Italy, in Iceland, in Morocco.”

Summing up the experience, Damon added, “It was just the most exceptional group of people who were all there for the same reason. It took every kind of tool in the toolkit that I’ve been evolving and refining for my life to meet this moment, and I got to meet it with the most extraordinary group of people.”

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Damon’s understanding of Odysseus

Damon also said his understanding of Odysseus has changed significantly over the years. Revisiting Homer’s epic while preparing for the role in his 50s gave him a completely different perspective than when he first encountered the story in his 20s.

“It depends sometimes really on where you are in your life. As a young man, I probably saw it more as a coming-of-age film. But now, in my 50s, it struck me very differently. I really relate to this character. He has years of experience behind him. He’s flawed, and hasn’t made all the right choices. He’s also facing the consequences of what he’s done,” Damon said.

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy adventure inspired by Homer’s ancient Greek poem. The film follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles mythical creatures, vengeful gods and impossible odds during his decade-long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, while trying to reunite with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

The film also stars Tom Holland as Telemachus, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Samantha Morton. The Odyssey is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026, including IMAX and 4DX formats. In India, the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts.