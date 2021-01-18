scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Matt Damon joins Thor Love and Thunder cast

Matt Damon will be quarantining for the next two weeks before beginning filming for the movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 10:02:40 am
Matt Damon, Matt Damon thor 4, thor love and thunderMatt Damon had a comedic cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. (Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, file)

Matt Damon is officially a part of Thor: Love and Thunder’s cast, CNN reports. He is currently in Sydney, where he will be quarantining for the next two weeks before beginning filming for his role, which is not disclosed so far.

Damon had a comedic cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, though this time it appears he is going to have a more significant role. He appeared alongside Sam Neill in a humorous drama being performed for Odin (Loki in disguise).

Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie that brings back Taika Waititi as director.

Natalie Portman returns in the role of Jane Foster from the first two installments in the series. She will also don the role of female Thor in the movie.

Also Read |Jamie Alexander to return for Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the reigning queen of Asgard is coming back too. Jaimie Alexander was confirmed to reprise the role of Lady Sif as well.

Christian Bale will play the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor is the only franchise within the MCU to get a fourth film. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.

