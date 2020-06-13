Matrix 4 release pushed back to April 2022

Matrix 4 was earlier scheduled for May 21, 2021 release. Matrix 4 was earlier scheduled for May 21, 2021 release.

Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4 will now release on April 1, 2022. The fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise was earlier scheduled to bow out on May 21, 2021. The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, Matrix 4, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Legendary Pictures’ monster crossover Godzilla vs Kong, which was set to hit the theatres on November 20, will now release on May 21.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros has also moved cartoon action hybrid Tom & Jerry from December 23 to March 5, 2021.

Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Witches, starring Anne Hathway, has been removed from the release schedule of the studio.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.