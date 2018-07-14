Mary Queen of Scots trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie square off in this historical epic

Mary Queen of Scots is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 7, 2018. Mary Queen of Scots is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 7, 2018.

The British monarchy continues to fascinate American film and television studios. Focus Features’ upcoming historical film Mary Queen of Scots has delivered a jaw-dropping trailer. Saoirse Ronan is playing the titular role of Mary, while Margot Robbie plays the role of her cousin and the Queen of England and Ireland. The trailer begins with Mary observing that England is not so different from Scotland after all. “They are sisters,” the servant accompanying her replies.

This is what the film appears to be about. The rivalry between the two queens of two different nations who are really cousins (this should not be surprising as almost all the European royalty members are related to each other in one way or other).

“In a time of kings, two queens rule,” the film helpfully informs us as Queen Mary (Ronan in very believable Scottish brogue) writes to Queen Elizabeth (Margot Robbie in a strictly okay British accent and overblown makeup) that they should rule side-by-side in harmony and not by a treaty drafted by men. “A friendship that became a rivalry. A rivalry that became a war,” the text on screen says.

Both the queens later meet in person (this never happened in reality), and trade allegations. The film offers political machinations, quite lovely cinematography of the countryside, and at least one battle sequence as the countries go to war. Mary Queen of Scots is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 7, 2018.

