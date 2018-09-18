Mary Poppins trailer: Emily Blunt is a magical nanny in this cheery Christmas film

Mary Poppins Returns releases on December 25. Mary Poppins Returns releases on December 25.

Disney has released the first full length trailer of Emily Blunt starrer Mary Poppins Returns. The sequel to 1964’s Mary Poppins, this Rob Marshall (Into the Woods and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) directorial is as much a sequel as it is a reinvention of the franchise. This is just the latest attempt on the part of Disney to revive classic franchises and give them a modern spin.

Just like the last reinvention, Christopher Robin, Mary Poppins Returns too seems to have themes along the lines of rediscovering childhood, reviving the child inside us, nostalgia and so on. The trailer reveals some of the plot, and this seems like the good-old, classic fluffy Disney Christmas movie – full of joy, laughter, music and a little bit of nostalgia. Based on P. L. Travers’s books, the original Mary Poppins became a phenomenon. It grabbed an incredible five Oscars and is widely believed to be the best live-action film produced by Walt Disney.

Everything about the upcoming film screams magical. Emily Blunt looks just about perfect in the role that Julie Andrews made popular. The angel nanny Mary Poppins has come once again to take care of the Banks children — who are now adults. She is as sassy, as brusque, and sings just as well. The trailer shows only a bit of the latter, though, and one hopes, being a musical film, there is more. A lot more.

The synopsis states, “In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.”

