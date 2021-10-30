Marvel’s Eternals review-bombed by angry MCU fans because of gay kiss?

Days before its release, Marvel Studios’ Eternals is being review-bombed on IMDb, as per news reports. The reason is said to be the film’s LGBTQ representation. IMDb is a popular Amazon-owned online film, TV and video-game database.

Review-bombing is a phenomenon on the internet when a large number of people leave negative reviews of a product to express their displeasure. This might be due to something about the product that they found offensive. For Eternals, the review-bombing started even before the film is released, which essentially means people are posting negative reviews without watching the MCU film.

Related Read | Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani says he grew up watching Bollywood films

Eternals currently has a rating of 6.4 on IMDB after 73 reviews. Usually, the term ‘review-bombing’ is used for hundreds of negative reviews. TheDirect.com earlier reported that thousands of IMDb users had given negative reviews. IMDb likely removed most of the reviews since then.

One review as per the publication read: “If woke and mediocre would be given a medal this would win. C mon marvel , this was cheap even for you, such a crappy movie like this could be done only with angelina jolie and her style of making amendments to movies……. Not watchable at all.” Actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in the film, had responded to the negative reviews. “Looks like we’re upsetting the right people. Eternals opens November 5th.” He deleted the post later.

It is worth wondering why IMDb allows reviews from users before the film is released.

A Chloe Zhao directorial, Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first to feature a gay man as one of the major characters. Brian Tyree Henry’s character Phastos in the film is openly gay. Not only that, the film also features MCU’s first gay kiss.

This might be the reason many fans may have been put off, say reports.

Eternals has divided critics, and has a score of 60 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars slightly more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

Eternals comes out on November 5.