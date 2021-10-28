Marvel’s Eternals is now the worst-rated MCU film ever, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden film compared to a PowerPoint presentation

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now the worst-reviewed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as per review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. After 92 reviews, this Chloe Zhao directorial has a score of 64 per cent, which is lower than Thor: Dark World, the movie which previously held the record for the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for an MCU movie.

Of course, the score can change significantly in either direction once the film is out in theatres and more critics get to see it. But one thing is certain, the film has divided critics like no other MCU film.

The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars more often than it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.”

Written by Zhao, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals introduces a new group of superheroes, the titular Eternals, who have lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, they were tasked with protecting the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts.

The stars of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals stepped onto the blue carpet once again for the UK Gala Event in London. 💫 Experience the film only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/1OihKgV4Zs — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 27, 2021

The film has been praised for its visuals and scale, but being criticised for being overstuffed and full of expository dialogue, among other things.

The film stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Meanwhile, the film had its UK premiere on Wednesday. Nearly the entire main cast of the film, including Chan, Madden, Keoghan, Nanjiani, Jolie, Hayek, Ridloff, and director Zhao made an appearance.