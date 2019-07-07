Marvel Studios to unveil post-Phase 3 MCU movies at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is all set to dominate the impending San Diego Comic-Con. The Disney subsidiary and the company behind the multi-billion dollar worth Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to chart the future of the MCU, especially what comes next after post-Phase 3, which concluded with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The description on the official site reads, “Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and surprise panelists provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Although we know about the several upcoming in-development MCU movies, none of them have been made official yet. We know a movie on Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is shooting currently, thanks to leaked set photos.

There is also The Eternals, which has a cast of Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-seok and, reportedly, Keanu Reeves, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek.

Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Doctor Strange sequel were also confirmed before, though it is not known when the production will begin. As far as Guardians is concerned, director James Gunn has finished the script but is busy with DC’s The Suicide Squad right now.

Marvel will occupy Hall H on Saturday, July 20. Hall H is usually reserved for the biggest Hollywood announcements. Last year, Warner Bros unveiled the trailers for Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Shazam!, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters at the venue.

Game of Thrones will also have a last hurrah at the event. The popular high fantasy show concluded earlier this year to a mixed reception and a petition to remake it has garnered more than 1.6 million people so far.

Apart from the showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, cast members Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright will also be present on the panel.